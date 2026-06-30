India-Japan annual summit to focus on AI, mobility roadmap and maritime cooperation

India and Japan are set to expand their strategic partnership with a series of agreements on artificial intelligence, economic security, clean energy and next-generation mobility when Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds annual summit talks with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, on Thursday.
"Takaichi, who arrives in India on Wednesday on her first official visit, will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi that are expected to produce multiple outcome documents alongside around 120 agreements between businesses from the two countries," sources said.
One of the centrepieces of the summit will be a joint declaration on artificial intelligence, reflecting both countries’ push to shape emerging technologies while strengthening trusted digital partnerships.
The leaders are also expected to announce a next-generation mobility partnership, cooperation in biogas, and a large-scale green ammonia production project as part of efforts to deepen collaboration in clean energy and industrial decarbonisation.
The summit is also expected to align India's long-term development vision of Vikshit Bharat with Japan's economic revitalisation agenda, underscoring a shared focus on resilient supply chains, innovation-led growth and high-quality investments.
Maritime security is set to feature prominently in the discussions against the backdrop of growing strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific.
The two leaders are expected to chart the next phase of cooperation in maritime domain awareness, defence equipment and technology, while expanding industrial collaboration and strengthening connectivity between India's northeast and the Bay of Bengal region, according to people familiar with the preparations.
The leaders are also expected to encourage joint research in critical and emerging technologies and explore ways to integrate their industrial value chains to reduce vulnerabilities in key sectors.
Economic security and energy resilience are likely to emerge as another major pillar of the summit.
Besides the annual India-Japan summit statement, the two sides are expected to issue a joint declaration on economic security cooperation, a separate statement on AI, and an outcome document on energy resilience.
Sources said discussions could also cover a framework for direct settlements in the yen and the rupee to facilitate bilateral trade.
Such an arrangement would reduce dependence on a third currency, lower foreign exchange conversion costs, and speed up cross-border transactions.
While announcing the visit, Japan's Foreign Ministry said the summit would strengthen cooperation with India, which it described as “of utmost importance” for realising a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”
It said the two leaders would seek to advance the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade, unveiled during Modi's visit to Japan last year, by deepening cooperation in economic security, energy, investment and innovation.