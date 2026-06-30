India-Japan annual summit to focus on AI, mobility roadmap and maritime cooperation

India and Japan are set to expand their strategic partnership with a series of agreements on artificial intelligence, economic security, clean energy and next-generation mobility when Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds annual summit talks with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, on Thursday.

"Takaichi, who arrives in India on Wednesday on her first official visit, will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi that are expected to produce multiple outcome documents alongside around 120 agreements between businesses from the two countries," sources said.

One of the centrepieces of the summit will be a joint declaration on artificial intelligence, reflecting both countries’ push to shape emerging technologies while strengthening trusted digital partnerships.

The leaders are also expected to announce a next-generation mobility partnership, cooperation in biogas, and a large-scale green ammonia production project as part of efforts to deepen collaboration in clean energy and industrial decarbonisation.