INTERVIEW | ‘Aim to preserve our intellectual heritage’

One of the challenges the country faces in its effort to preserve its cultural heritage is “the growing disconnect between younger generations and their cultural inheritance”, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism.
In a conversation with TNIE, he discusses heritage conservation, archaeology, tourism and cultural diplomacy.
Excerpts:
The Narendra Modi government talks about combining development with heritage. How do you assess its performance in promoting and preserving heritage?
Our cultural vision has been guided by the principle “Vikas (development) Bhi, Virasat (heritage) Bhi”. Heritage is no longer viewed as a static legacy, but as a catalyst for economic growth, tourism and national identity. In the past 12 years, we have adopted a comprehensive approach to cultural preservation by strengthening monument conservation, expanding archaeological research, modernising museums and making our civilisational history more accessible.
Landmark excavations at sites such as Sinauli, Rakhigarhi and Vadnagar, have enriched our understanding of India’s ancient past, while scientific conservation has enhanced the protection of our built heritage. The restoration of monuments and heritage cities has also generated employment, revitalised local economies and encouraged cultural tourism. Significant investments have been made in Buddhist and Himalayan cultural institutions. Our objective has been to preserve India’s heritage while ensuring that it remains a vibrant, living force contributing to development.
What is your long-term vision for showcasing our cultural heritage?
Our long-term vision is guided by the SADHANA framework, which places culture at the centre of nation-building, innovation and global engagement. We aspire to establish India as the world’s leading destination for civilisational studies, Buddhist scholarship and cultural research by integrating technology, academic excellence and sustainable heritage management. A priority will be the large-scale digitisation of manuscripts and archives through the Gyan Bharatam Mission.
How many stolen or smuggled Indian antiquities have been repatriated over the past 12 years, and mostly from which countries?
While only 13 antiquities were repatriated between India’s Independence and 2014, sustained diplomatic engagement since then has resulted in the return of 655 artefacts from countries including the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, Germany, Singapore and Italy, with the US accounting for the largest share. A particularly significant achievement was the recovery of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha in 2025 through a public-private partnership.
Many historical monuments face threats from pollution, overcrowding, encroachment and climate change. How are these challenges to be addressed?
Modern challenges require a broader strategy that includes climate adaptation, heritage impact assessments, improved visitor management, strengthened site planning and closer collaboration with state governments and local communities. The digitisation of archival records and manuscripts safeguards invaluable knowledge from physical deterioration. Our approach extends beyond preserving monuments to protecting India’s documentary and intellectual heritage.
Which cultural destinations or heritage circuits deserve greater national and international recognition?
Archaeological sites such as Mandu, Orchha, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Lothal, Sannati, Nagarjunakonda, the Sibsagar Complex, Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri, Udayagiri, the Bateshwar Temple Complex and Chanderi represent distinct chapters of India’s civilisational journey but remain relatively under-visited.
These destinations have the potential to emerge as globally recognised cultural landmarks. I believe that India’s Buddhist and Himalayan heritage circuits deserve much wider international attention.
The Nalanda–Rajgir–Bodh Gaya circuit, together with destinations such as Sarnath and Leh, represents one of the world’s most significant centres of learning and spiritual heritage. Promoting these destinations will not only strengthen tourism but also deepen global appreciation of India’s enduring contribution to human civilisation.
What opportunities do you see for deeper international collaboration in cultural preservation, museum partnerships, research and cultural exchanges?
Initiatives such as Project Mausam have laid the foundation for transnational cooperation in heritage conservation, archaeological research and the documentation of shared cultural landscapes.
Our priority is to expand partnerships that encourage joint research, museum collaborations, manuscript preservation and professional exchanges. Institutions in India have already entered into numerous agreements with leading international universities, creating opportunities for collaborative scholarship and academic mobility.