INTERVIEW | ‘Aim to preserve our intellectual heritage’

One of the challenges the country faces in its effort to preserve its cultural heritage is “the growing disconnect between younger generations and their cultural inheritance”, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism.

In a conversation with TNIE, he discusses heritage conservation, archaeology, tourism and cultural diplomacy.

Excerpts:

The Narendra Modi government talks about combining development with heritage. How do you assess its performance in promoting and preserving heritage?

Our cultural vision has been guided by the principle “Vikas (development) Bhi, Virasat (heritage) Bhi”. Heritage is no longer viewed as a static legacy, but as a catalyst for economic growth, tourism and national identity. In the past 12 years, we have adopted a comprehensive approach to cultural preservation by strengthening monument conservation, expanding archaeological research, modernising museums and making our civilisational history more accessible.

Landmark excavations at sites such as Sinauli, Rakhigarhi and Vadnagar, have enriched our understanding of India’s ancient past, while scientific conservation has enhanced the protection of our built heritage. The restoration of monuments and heritage cities has also generated employment, revitalised local economies and encouraged cultural tourism. Significant investments have been made in Buddhist and Himalayan cultural institutions. Our objective has been to preserve India’s heritage while ensuring that it remains a vibrant, living force contributing to development.