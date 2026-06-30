Jaipur Diary | Sonia Gandhi meets Old Guard, Gehlot at 10 Janpath?

RAS officer’s admin exile comes to end at long last

After years in administrative limbo, controversial RAS officer Pinky Meena is back in the system. In the Bhajan Lal government’s recent jumbo transfer list of 178 RAS officers, Meena has been posted as Assistant Director (Public Services) in Sawai Madhopur’s Administrative Reforms and Coordination Department. The move has revived memories of the 2021 bribery case that made national headlines, when the then Bandikui SDM was arrested by the ACB for allegedly accepting a `10 lakh bribe linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project. Her dramatic wedding during interim bail from jail had also captured public attention.