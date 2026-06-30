Jharkhand HC rules documents alone cannot prove charges in departmental inquiry

RANCHI: In a significant ruling, the Jharkhand High Court has held that a departmental proceeding is a quasi-judicial process in which no document can be treated as proved without oral testimony.

Setting aside the dismissal of former Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) employee Abhai Kumar, Justice Deepak Roshan directed the management to pay him all retirement and monetary benefits within 12 weeks.

Abhai Kumar was appointed at CCL's Dhori Colliery on June 19, 1980, following the voluntary retirement of his mother, Jirwa Kamin, and served with an unblemished record for nearly 39 years.

In 2019, shortly before his retirement, he was issued a charge sheet based on a complaint alleging that he had fraudulently secured the job by claiming to be the son of Jagdev Bhuiyan.

The inquiry officer held 18 sittings, but the management failed to produce a single oral witness. Despite this, Kumar was dismissed from service in December 2021, just days before his scheduled retirement on December 31, 2021.

During the hearing, Kumar's counsel argued that neither the complainant appeared before the inquiry officer nor were any documents legally proved.

Citing several Supreme Court judgments, the High Court observed: "After going through the materials on record and the judgments placed by the learned counsels, this Court is having no hesitation in holding that the oral witness is necessary to prove the documents and the charges levelled against the delinquent employee, which is absent in the instant case."

The court said no document proves itself and that, in departmental proceedings, the authenticity of documents must be established through witnesses with knowledge of them.