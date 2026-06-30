National Task Force for prevention of suicides conducts field visits at 30 HEIs across 10 States

NEW DELHI: The Apex Court-constituted National Task Force (NTF) on mental health of students and prevention of suicides in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) has conducted field visits to 30 HEIs across 10 States since May last year.

The move aimed at enabling a deeper engagement with the regional and institutional context. The Task Force also conducted 25 stakeholder consultations to ensure an interdisciplinary and equity-oriented approach.

An official release from the Education Ministry said that since January 2026, NTF completed additional consultations on the following themes: Students and faculty with disabilities; Caste discrimination in higher education; Gender, mental health and suicides; Students from ST and OBC Communities, Mental Health and decriminalisation of Suicide; Gender Question in Student Suicides in Higher Education and Consultations with Mental Health NGOs and consultation with Law Students.

NTF was constituted by the Supreme Court of India on March 24, 2025, to address the rising incidence of student suicides and to examine mental health and well-being concerns among students in HEIs across the country.

Former Chief Statistician of India, Prof. T.C.A. Anant, was appointed as a Technical Consultant to the NTF to conduct a comprehensive and scientific analysis of survey data.

The primary remit of NTF is three-fold -- Identification of the predominant causes which lead to student suicides; analysis of relevant laws, policies, and institutional frameworks; proposing necessary reforms to the existing legal and institutional frameworks to ensure stronger enforcement, accountability, take preventive measures including recommendations to address existing gaps, create a more inclusive, supportive academic environment, and ensure equal opportunities for members of marginalised communities.