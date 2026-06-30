No CM face for Punjab Congress in Assembly polls

Congress opts for ‘delicate balance’ between seniority, experience before Punjab poll

On Saturday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Punjab government would build a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita and her sons, Luv and Kush, in Amritsar, “to preserve the spiritual heritage and promote the values of Sanatan Dharma”.

At the same time, the Congress feels the Sikh vote, especially the Jat vote, cannot be ignored after the Akal Takht’s edict against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over a controversial video allegedly featuring him. Party leaders believe that the issue is unlikely to subside anytime soon.

Sources said that irrespective of the responsibilities assigned to Singla, Channi, Randhawa or other senior leaders, power will be balanced among the top leadership. The party will decide on the chief minister only if it returns to power, they added.

A senior party leader said the high command was looking to strike a delicate balance between seniority and experience ahead of the Assembly polls.

Sources also said the delay in announcing the organisational rejig in Punjab is linked to broader changes at the national level, including the expected replacement of AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Since Randhawa is a contender for the post of Punjab Congress chief and Baghel is expected to return to state politics in Chhattisgarh, the leadership wants to complete the exercise simultaneously.

Congress Working Committee member Vijay Inder Singla said the high command was likely to announce its decision on the Punjab Congress organisation within the next two to three days.