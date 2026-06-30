Over 80 homes reduced to rubble in Chhattisgarh's Nakti village for proposed ‘MLA Colony’

RAIPUR: High drama unfolded at Nakti village under Nava Raipur Development Authority layer-2 area as a massive administrative contingent, flanked by a heavy police force and a fleet of JCB bulldozers, flattened more than 80 houses for a proposed Vidhayak Colony (MLAs Colony).

The demolition drive left scores of underprivileged families homeless, triggering intense scuffles between furious residents and the police.

A few homes had reportedly been constructed decades ago under government housing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The local administration classified these structures as illegal encroachments on government land.

As heavy machinery ripped through walls and roofs, women broke down in tears. Protesting villagers tried to block the authorities, leading to physical altercations with the deployed police units.

The opposition Congress lost no time in cornering the administration over the timing of the action.

Launching a political jibe at the BJP's internal dynamics, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asserted that the administration's defiance of Raipur BJP MP Brijmohan Agarwal, who had reportedly promised no demolition during the monsoon season, reveals a widening rift within the ruling party.

Baghel stated that the villagers were unaware of the lack of coordination between Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and MP Agarwal.

To mitigate the severe backlash and address the immediate crisis of displacement, the administration announced a rehabilitation package.

Officials stated that the seized household goods are being securely routed to an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) residential colony in Naya Raipur, where the affected families will be allotted alternative permanent housing.