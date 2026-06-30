PM Modi talks to Iran's President Pezeshkian; backs dialogue, diplomacy in West Asia

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the recent understanding reached in West Asia and reiterated that all issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy during a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to an official statement, President Pezeshkian briefed Modi on the latest developments in the region and the way forward.

“Prime Minister welcomed the understanding reached, and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement said.

Modi also underscored the need for sustained efforts to ensure "lasting peace and stability in the region" and stressed the importance of safeguarding "freedom of navigation and commerce," the statement added.

The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions and follows recent diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing hostilities in West Asia. India has consistently called for de-escalation, dialogue and a peaceful resolution of conflicts while emphasising the need to protect vital maritime trade routes in the region.