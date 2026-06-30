PM Modi to take stock of reforms from secretaries

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a high-level meeting of secretaries from all ministries and associated departments on Tuesday, a day after returning from his visit to Seychelles.

The meeting is likely to focus on accelerating governance reforms, regulatory simplification and implementation of policy initiatives for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

This will be the PM’s second comprehensive interaction with the country’s top civil servants. Sources said the meeting is expected to begin at 4.30 pm and will feature presentations by secretaries on the progress of reforms, policy implementation and developmental initiatives under their respective ministries.

Discussions are expected to centre on the government’s flagship reform agenda, particularly measures to improve Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living. Officials are also likely to present updates on structural reforms and identify areas requiring greater attention to ensure timely implementation.

The meeting assumes added significance as the government has recently launched the ambitious “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks” initiative across several ministries, including the Railways, with clearly defined timelines. The prime minister has consistently stressed the importance of delivering measurable outcomes within stipulated deadlines, making periodic reviews a key part of the government’s reform strategy.

Use of artificial intel to be in focus of discussion

The adoption of AI and other technology-driven governance initiatives is also expected to feature prominently during the deliberations. Modi is likely to assess the integration of digital tools and AI-based solutions into public service delivery and administrative processes.