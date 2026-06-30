Postman in Chamoli fails to deliver mail for over 18 months, villagers expose negligence

DEHRADUN: A postman allegedly failed to deliver hundreds of important letters and parcels for nearly 18 months and kept them stuffed in sacks inside his private room in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

The case has raised serious questions over the functioning of the postal department in the Tungeshwar area of the Tharali block.

According to officials, the department has initiated an inquiry and issued a show-cause notice to the postman concerned.

The matter has triggered anger among residents, who have demanded strict action against the employee for alleged negligence.

Villagers claimed that three to four sacks recovered from the postman’s room contained a large number of Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, bank ATM cards, banking documents, speed post articles and other important mail.

Many of these documents, they alleged, never reached the intended recipients. Residents said the alleged lapse caused hardship to several people, particularly those who needed identity documents and bank-related papers for government schemes, financial work and other urgent purposes.

The matter came to light when a resident, Vinod Pandey, reportedly found his daughter’s Aadhaar card lying on the roadside along the Tungeshwar-Mal Bajwad road.