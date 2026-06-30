QR codes for e-rickshaws, autos must in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a push toward public safety and urban transit modernisation, Raipur Police launched a major safety initiative for commuters, introducing mandatory QR codes for all auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws operating in the city limits.

Officials said the initiative makes Raipur the first district in India to digitally register public transport vehicles on a large scale within a strict time frame. Alongside the launch, the Raipur Police Commissionerate screened and released awareness films focusing on traffic rules, cybercrime prevention, and women’s safety.

“Through the coordinated efforts of the traffic police, auto unions, and drivers, a staggering 15,047 auto and e-rickshaws were registered online in just 15 days. This measure ensures the self-esteem of drivers, who are sometimes treated poorly by passengers needlessly suspecting them.

The Aadhar card, licence, owner’s mobile number and vehicle number—all such details are registered online and can be accessed via QR code,” Sanjeev Shukla, Raipur Police Commissioner, said.

This rapid digital onboarding has been recognised and entered into the Golden Book of World Records, whose representatives presented certificates and medals to the senior officials of the Police Commissionerate in recognition of this public safety achievement.