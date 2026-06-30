QR codes for e-rickshaws, autos must in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a push toward public safety and urban transit modernisation, Raipur Police launched a major safety initiative for commuters, introducing mandatory QR codes for all auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws operating in the city limits.
Officials said the initiative makes Raipur the first district in India to digitally register public transport vehicles on a large scale within a strict time frame. Alongside the launch, the Raipur Police Commissionerate screened and released awareness films focusing on traffic rules, cybercrime prevention, and women’s safety.
“Through the coordinated efforts of the traffic police, auto unions, and drivers, a staggering 15,047 auto and e-rickshaws were registered online in just 15 days. This measure ensures the self-esteem of drivers, who are sometimes treated poorly by passengers needlessly suspecting them.
The Aadhar card, licence, owner’s mobile number and vehicle number—all such details are registered online and can be accessed via QR code,” Sanjeev Shukla, Raipur Police Commissioner, said.
This rapid digital onboarding has been recognised and entered into the Golden Book of World Records, whose representatives presented certificates and medals to the senior officials of the Police Commissionerate in recognition of this public safety achievement.
The unique QR codes will be prominently pasted onto every registered auto and e-rickshaw. Before boarding or during a ride, passengers can simply scan the QR code using their smartphone camera or Google Lens to view the background and details of the driver.
Recognising that public transit vehicles are occasionally linked to criminal activities, Raipur police stated that the visible QR codes will act as a major deterrent to criminals and instil a strong sense of security among daily commuters, especially women. If commuters accidentally leave their luggage or belongings behind, the scanned data will make it easy to track them.
The district police also issued an advisory cautioning the public that travelling in any auto or e-rickshaw lacking a verified QR code could be unsafe. Citizens have been strongly urged to only use vehicles that display the official QR code.
The implementation of this digital registry has given the administration accurate data regarding the exact number of commercial three-wheelers operating across the city.