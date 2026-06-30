SC issues notice to Rajasthan on Asaram's plea challenging HC judgment in 2013 minor rape case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Rajasthan government on a plea filed by self-styled godman Asaram challenging the Rajasthan High Court’s decision upholding his conviction and life sentence in a 2013 minor rape case.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu directed the state government to file its response within two weeks.

"We are not granting bail now. Subject to hearing the state we will consider if there is grave necessity to grant bail like in condition where his life is in danger," the bench observed orally.

The plea challenges the Rajasthan High Court’s May 27 judgment affirming Asaram’s conviction.

While the high court upheld the life sentence, it acquitted him of charges related to gangrape and penetrative sexual assault under provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Asaram was convicted on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a minor student at his ashram.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the POCSO Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

(With inputs from PTI)