BJP attacks Udhayanidhi Stalin over indulging in 'Sanatan hatred' for sake of 'vote-bank politics'

NEW DELHI: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma drew sharp reactions and condemnation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

The BJP intensified its attack, accusing him and other Opposition parties of spreading and indulging in “Sanatan hatred” for the sake of vote-bank politics.

In a video posted on X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that despite the DMK’s electoral defeat in Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin had once again returned to what he “does best — insulting and spreading hatred against Sanatan”.

“He has now said in the Assembly that Sanatan should be exterminated. The last time he made similar remarks, even the Supreme Court had described those as hate speech,” Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla alleged that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had not acted against his son over the earlier controversy and had instead promoted him as Deputy Chief Minister, while the Indian National Congress had also failed to condemn the remarks.

“Even after electoral setbacks and despite their anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan worldview being rejected by people, there is no learning. He continues to insult Sanatan even now,” he said.

In a blistering attack on Opposition leaders, Poonawalla further stated that Gaurav Gogoi, Mamata Banerjee and M. K. Stalin had suffered setbacks in the recently concluded Assembly elections, yet parties opposed to the BJP had still not changed their approach towards Sanatan Dharma.

Poonawalla also accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party, All India Trinamool Congress and the DMK of indulging in “Sanatan hate”.