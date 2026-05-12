Following paper leak allegations, NTA to announce NEET-UG re-examination schedule within seven to ten days

Following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 over allegations of paper leak, National Testing Agency's Director General, Abhishek Singh, informed that the schedule for the re-examination would be announced within the next seven to 10 days.

The National Testing Agency had conducted the NEET UG exam on May 3 for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates at centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Amid allegations of paper leak, the government has asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

"For the re-examination date, I will sit with my team and, in the next few days, announce the complete exam schedule and dates. Our effort will be to conduct the exam in the shortest possible time so that the academic calendar and admission schedule of medical colleges are not disrupted," Singh said.

"No additional fee will be charged from the candidates for the re-examination, and the fees paid earlier will be refunded", he said.