'LoP cannot be a rubber stamp': Rahul Gandhi dissents on CBI director selection process

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi registered formal dissent regarding the selection process for the new CBI Director. He wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that the LoP is not a rubber stamp and he cannot abdicate his constitutional duty by participating in this biased exercise.

In his letter, Gandhi said that despite repeated written requests, he was not provided with the self-appraisal reports or 360-degree reports of the eligible candidates.

"Instead, I was expected to examine the appraisal records of sixty-nine candidates for the first time during the Committee meeting. The 360-degree reports were denied to me outright. A detailed review of these records is crucial to assess each candidate's history and performance," he added.

"This deliberate denial of information, without any legal basis, makes a mockery of the selection process and ensures that only your pre-decided candidate is selected", Gandhi pointed out.