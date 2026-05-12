'We knew it, responsible countries must reflect': MEA on China's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday said reports in Chinese state media had confirmed New Delhi’s long-held views about Beijing’s role during Operation Sindoor.

It also raised a question if “responsible” nations would assist in protecting terrorist infrastructure linked to Pakistan.

Responding to reports that revealed Chinese personnel had provided technical support to Pakistan during the military operation in 2025, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal claimed that these reports corroborated what India had previously maintained on China’s involvement.

“Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest,” Randhir Jaiswal said.

“It is for nations that consider themselves as 'responsible' to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing,” he added.

The remarks came after the South China Morning Post, citing interviews aired by Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television on May 7, reported that engineers from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China had acknowledged providing on-site support to Pakistan during the May 2025 conflict with India.