Action for marrying for second time without divorce

PATNA: In a warning to his subordinates, the Bihar DGP on Tuesday said that police personnel, including sub-inspectors (SIs) who entered into a second marriage without legal separation from their first spouse, would face dismissal from service.

Speaking at a workshop on gender-based violence in Patna, DGP, while citing specific cases from Sitamarhi and Jehanabad, declared that any official who betrayed his first wife to enter into a second marriage after joining government service would be dismissed.

He emphasised that any violation of the law by individuals while serving in the police department would not be tolerated. To date, disciplinary action has already been initiated against more than a thousand police personnel found to be involved in cases related to dowry and domestic violence, he further added.

Employees of the Bihar government who wish to marry for the second time must notify their respective departments and proceed only after obtaining the necessary permission. According to the notification, any employee planning to marry for the second time must first seek legal separation from his or her spouse and notify the concerned department.