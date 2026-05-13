BJP sweeps civic elections in Haryana; wins Panchkula, Ambala, Sonepat

CHANDIGARH: The ruling BJP swept the municipal corporation elections in Haryana as it registered emphatic wins in Ambala, Sonipat and Panchkula.

The saffron party also swept other civic body polls and clinched the president's post in the Sampla Municipal Committee, a stronghold of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Interestingly, the Congress had not fielded its candidate in Sampla for the civic polls. The BJP registered a resounding win in the Rewari Municipal Council elections, with party candidate Vineeta Pippal clinching the chairperson’s post by a massive margin of over 21,000 votes.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed the BJP's stupendous show in the civic polls, which came close on the heels of the party's big wins in West Bengal and Assam.

He said people have once again approved and reposed their trust in the policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Saini hit out at the Congress, saying people have once again rejected them. "Congress always takes support of lies, people have understood this, the grand old party's real face has been unmasked," he said.

On the BJP's win in the Hooda bastion, Sampla, Saini said, "People don't trust Hooda anymore. He lies. Our government is working with honesty and transparency, fulfilling the promises made to people, ‘’ he said.