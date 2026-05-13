CBI cracks down on Rs 800 crore chit fund scam: Five arrested, key kingpins still at large

DEHRADUN: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five key accused in connection with the sprawling Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society (LUCC) chit fund scam.

The arrests mark a significant escalation in the probe into a financial fraud that has left approximately 100,000 investors across Uttarakhand reeling.

Among those taken into custody is Sushil Gokhru, identified as a primary architect of the scheme.

Other suspects arrested from various locations across the country include Rajendra Singh Bisht, Tarun Kumar Maurya, Gaurav Rohilla, and Mamta Bhandari.

The probe follows a pivotal directive from the Nainital High Court in 2025, which ordered the transfer of all First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the LUCC scam to the central agency.

Acting on this mandate, the CBI registered a formal case on November 26, 2025, invoking sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Uttarakhand Protection of Depositors’ Interests Act, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act.

Investigations suggest the scale of the fraud is staggering. The society allegedly lured thousands of investors with promises of high returns, amassing deposits totalling approximately Rs 800 crore.

While some partial payments were made to investors early on, official estimates peg the total defrauded amount at over Rs 400 crore.