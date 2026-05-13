CBSE Class 12 exam results declared, pass percentage dips to 85 %

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the results for the Class 12 examination.

The results show that the overall pass percentage dipped by over three percentage points compared to the last year, with more than 85 per cent candidates clearing the exam.

Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that more than 85 per cent of the students have passed the exams.

A total of 94,028 candidates -- 5.32 per cent of all examinees -- scored 90 per cent and above, while 17,113 candidates (0.97 per cent) scored 95 per cent or more.

He said the number of students placed in compartment rose to 1,63,800 (9.26 per cent) in 2026, up from 1,29,095 (7.63 per cent) in 2025.

It means that these students may have failed in one or two subjects in the main board exam but have passed in the other subjects.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the examinations and recorded 88.86 pass percentage, while for boys, it stood at 82.13 per cent.

Transgender candidates achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.