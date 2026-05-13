Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta announces fuel conservation plan amid PM Modi's austerity push

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta announced that he will not use the state government helicopter for any official engagements, and that the size of his official convoy would be reduced by half.
In addition, Lok Bhawan has been designated as a “Fuel Conservation Zone” to encourage responsible energy use and administrative efficiency.
He also said that all non-essential meetings would be shifted online to minimise unnecessary travel and fuel consumption.
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal for responsible fuel usage and administrative austerity aimed at promoting fuel conservation amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and rising global crude oil prices.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta announced a comprehensive set of measures at Lok Bhavan aimed at reducing fuel consumption, promoting austerity, and positioning the hill state as a model state in country's collective response to global energy challenges.
Gupta announced that Lok Bhavan will henceforth function as a designated "Fuel Conservation Zone."
He announced that Lok Bhavan will observe "Petrol-Free Sundays" — with no official vehicle using a single litre of imported fuel on Sundays.
All Sunday official engagements will be conducted through video conferencing or consolidated travel arrangements. He has directed that the size of all his official convoys be reduced by half with immediate effect — a decisive and visible step that signals that the constitutional head of the state is prepared to lead by personal example even in matters of operational comfort.
All non-essential official meetings will henceforth be conducted through video conferencing, eliminating unnecessary road travel.
Official events and functions will be consolidated to further reduce vehicle movement.
Gupta declared that he will not use the state government helicopter for any official engagements until the West Asia crisis subsides and global fuel prices stabilise.
"When the nation is being called upon to conserve every drop of fuel, it would be inappropriate for me to use the most fuel-intensive mode of official transport available, ‘’ he said.
As the Chancellor of all State Universities of Himachal Pradesh,Gupta made a special appeal to Vice Chancellors across the state to institutionalise fuel and energy conservation within their respective campuses immediately.
He asked the Vice Chancellors to issue formal advisories to faculty, staff, and students promoting carpooling, cycling, and the use of public transport for daily commute.
He called upon students — as the most energetic and influential section of society — to become ambassadors of the fuel conservation movement in their colleges, hostels, and home communities.
"Our universities must not merely teach conservation as a subject — they must practise it as a culture," he said.
In his message to the people of Himachal, Gupta said, "This is not merely a measure of saving fuel — it is a collective expression of responsibility towards the nation.’’
He further appealed to citizens — particularly the youth — to adopt carpooling, use public transport, walk for short distances, and promote cycling as both a conservation and health measure.
Gupta also called upon the people of Himachal to embrace the "Vocal for Local" spirit — prioritising local products, handicrafts, and indigenous goods over imported alternatives, and choosing domestic tourism destinations over foreign travel.
He noted that Himachal itself — with its unmatched natural beauty, spiritual heritage, and adventure tourism potential — is among India's finest tourism destinations, and choosing to holiday within the country strengthens both the national economy and local employment.