ICE flags 10,000 foreign students, including Indians, over alleged OPT visa fraud

WASHINGTON: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has identified 10,000 foreign students, including several Indians, who are suspected of misusing the Optional Practical Training (OPT) provision of their visas by claiming employment with questionable firms.

OPT permits foreign nationals studying in the United States on student visas to work in the country for up to 12 months, or 24 months in certain cases. It also provides a pathway for students to transition to employer-sponsored H-1B visas.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the OPT scheme had “become a magnet for fraud” and was the focus of numerous investigations by the Department of Homeland Security.

“We have encountered cases involving espionage, biological threats, intellectual property theft, visa and employment fraud, and even scams targeting elderly Americans, all carried out by individuals abusing their status as students,” Lyons said.

“Our nation will not tolerate security threats arising from the foreign student programme,” he added.