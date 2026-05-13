Pensioners suffer while govt spends on self-promotion, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of preaching austerity to citizens while the government spends heavily on self-promotion and publicity campaigns.

In a post on X, Kharge accused the government of snatching the dignity of India's elderly, widows and people with disabilities by not raising their paltry pensions for the last 12 years.

"Narendra Modi ji, you lecture the country on austerity and sacrifice while snatching dignity from India's elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities.

Why? For 12 years, the BJP has refused to increase old age pensions, even by a SINGLE PAISA, as Price Rise crushes our poor," he said in his post.

"After a 45 per cent erosion in purchasing power, the Rs 200 pension is effectively worth about Rs 110 in today's terms, the Rs 300 pension about Rs 165, and the Rs 500 pension about Rs 275.

But this shameless government would rather spend nearly Rs 1.5 Cr every single day on advertisements and lofty self-promotions! "Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the BJP Government spent a total of Rs 5,987.46 Cr on self-promotion in the form of advertisements," he alleged.