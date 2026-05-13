‘Perform or perish’: Gujarat screening of over 55 employees

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has issued a fresh circular to all departments, asking them to submit records of employees above 55 years of age whose performance is under scrutiny due to any administrative reason. Sources say, employees with poor record, pending investigations, or unsatisfactory performance may face compulsory early retirement in the name of “public interest”.

Through the new circular, the Directorate of Accounts and Treasury has asked every department of the state government to submit detailed reports of Group I to Group IV employees who will complete 55 years of age between October 1 and December 31 this year.

Sources say that the service records of the last several years of these employees will now come under microscopic scrutiny. Confidential reports, disciplinary history, work efficiency, attendance, conduct, and even physical and mental fitness will be examined before any decision on their early retirement is taken.

Officials describe the exercise as a “clean-up operation” aimed at removing ineffective and corrupt employees. Government sources say several departments have been carrying employees whose output has remained weak for years, which has affected delivery of public services and given a wrong impression about the departments to the public.