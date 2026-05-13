‘Perform or perish’: Gujarat screening of over 55 employees

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has issued a fresh circular to all departments, asking them to submit records of employees above 55 years of age whose performance is under scrutiny due to any administrative reason. Sources say, employees with poor record, pending investigations, or unsatisfactory performance may face compulsory early retirement in the name of “public interest”.
Through the new circular, the Directorate of Accounts and Treasury has asked every department of the state government to submit detailed reports of Group I to Group IV employees who will complete 55 years of age between October 1 and December 31 this year.
Sources say that the service records of the last several years of these employees will now come under microscopic scrutiny. Confidential reports, disciplinary history, work efficiency, attendance, conduct, and even physical and mental fitness will be examined before any decision on their early retirement is taken.
Officials describe the exercise as a “clean-up operation” aimed at removing ineffective and corrupt employees. Government sources say several departments have been carrying employees whose output has remained weak for years, which has affected delivery of public services and given a wrong impression about the departments to the public.
Departments have been instructed to send complete information of such employees by May 30, 2026. Once the data is compiled, the government will begin a department-wise review process. Based on those findings, further action, including compulsory retirement, may follow in the coming months.
The review framework sought by the Directorate of Accounts and Treasury is extensive. Authorities have sought 11 specific points for evaluation from each department. The government has asked departments to provide the employee’s name and designation along with date of birth. More importantly, authorities have demanded details of the employee’s confidential performance evaluation reports for the last 10 years, including any adverse remarks recorded during that period.
Departments must also reveal whether employees remained on long medical leave during the past decade or were involved in unauthorised absence from duty. Any history of suspension has also been sought. The government has also directed departments to disclose whether any court cases are pending against employees.
Fit to serve?
Departments must review Group-1 to Group-4 employees turning 55 between October 1 and December 31, 2026
Employees deemed inefficient, negligent or unproductive may face compulsory early retirement
The government will examine 10 years of confidential performance records and adverse remarks
Reviews will cover discipline, attendance, work efficiency and conduct
Departments must disclose any suspension, unauthorised absence, medical leave or pending inquiry/ACB case
Physical and mental fitness will also be assessed before continuation in service
Departments must submit reports by May 30, 2026, after which department-wise reviews will begin