Private training aircraft crash-lands in Baramati; no casualty reported

A trainer aircraft operated by a private aviation company crash-landed near Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday morning after suffering a technical snag, police said.

The incident occurred near Gojubavi village near the Baramati airstrip at 8.50 am, said a police official. No casualties were reported and the trainee pilot, who was alone in the aircraft, escaped unharmed.

The aircraft belonged to Redbird Flight Training Academy. The company said it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Aircraft from the same company had previously been involved in accidents in the district, officials said.

Aviation regulator DGCA, in a late evening statement, said, "On May 13, M/s Red Bird Aviation, a Flight Training Organisation (FTO) Tecnam 2008JC Aircraft VT-RFY while engaged in a solo flying made forced landing at a place Gojubovi in the vicinity of Baramati Airport."

The aircraft was being flown by a student pilot, it said.

According to the DGCA, while the first circuit and landing was successful, during the second circuit, "the student pilot observed some technical glitch and made a forced landing in an open field."

"The student pilot is safe, but the aircraft sustained damage," the regulator said.

DGCA has initiated an investigation, the statement added.

Notably, a private chartered plane belonging to another company, VSR Ventures, carrying then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others, crashed near the Baramati airstrip on January 28, killing all persons on board.

Talking about Wednesday's incident, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told PTI, "As per eyewitnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit an electricity pole."

Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information, he said.

"Necessary inquiry and further action are underway," the official added.

Redbird Flight Training Academy said in a statement that its aircraft, a Tecnam P2008JC with registration VT-RFY, was undertaking a solo flight, and the trainee pilot did not suffer any injuries.

"Necessary actions are being undertaken in coordination with the relevant authorities," it said.

Company sources said that the left wing tip, nose landing gear, prop and prop spinner of the aircraft suffered damage.

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation sources, Redbird Tecnam 2008JC aircraft VT-RFY engaged in solo local sector flying at Baramati was involved in forced landing at Gojubovi.

Officials have been sent to the site for investigation, they added.

On October 19, 2023, a pilot was injured when a trainer aircraft of the same company crashed near Katfal village in Baramati taluka.

On October 22, 2023, two persons were injured as another trainer aircraft belonging to the same academy crashed near Gojubavi village, close to Baramati.

(With inputs from PTI)