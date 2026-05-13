Respond firmly against terror, but keep doors open for dialogue with Pakistan: RSS

NEW DELHI: Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, second only to Mohan Bhagwat, said on Tuesday that India must continue to respond firmly against Pakistan and its support for cross-border terrorism. However, he maintained that the government should keep doors open for dialogue.

Backing his argument, Hosabale referred to initiatives taken during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who, he said, had pursued diplomacy while simultaneously taking a stand against terrorism. He noted that Vajpayee had travelled to Lahore by bus as part of efforts to maintain engagement with Pakistan despite tensions.

“Now, everything has been tried, but more such efforts should continue. Atal ji tried to engage them in dialogue. He went to Lahore by bus, and many things have happened. Our [current] prime minister also invited Pakistan at the time of taking oath,” he remarked in a podcast with PTI.

Hosabale described Pakistan as a “pinprick”, saying, “If Pakistan is like a pinprick, trying to create incidents like Pulwama, etc., we have to answer appropriately according to the situation, because the security and self-respect of a country and nation have to be protected, and the government of the day should take note of it and take care of it.”