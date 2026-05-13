SIR: Flurry of activities in poll-bound Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The political landscape in the hill state of Uttarakhand, which is set to go to the polls in 2027, is witnessing a flurry of activity over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Learning from recent electoral dynamics in West Bengal, Bihar, and Assam, communities and political parties are leaving nothing to chance, turning mosques and community centres into nerve centres for documentation drives.

Across Uttarakhand, mosques have begun displaying notices urging residents to locate and preserve identity documents dating back 40 years.

This preemptive measure follows growing concerns over "ghost voters"—thousands of names currently on the electoral rolls that authorities claim are untraceable on the ground.

Observers suggest a pattern: many individuals who migrated from other states to Uttarakhand obtained voter registration here while maintaining, and often utilizing, their electoral rights in their home states.

Recent elections in eastern India saw large-scale deletions of names from rolls after it was discovered that many individuals were registered in multiple states, exploiting local political equations and welfare schemes.