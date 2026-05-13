Three Kuki church leaders killed, four injured in militant ambush in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Three Kuki church leaders were killed and four others injured after militants ambushed a delegation of church officials in Manipur on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The victims, belonging to the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) and the United Baptist Council, were travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi for an inter-association ecclesiastical meeting when the attack took place.
Those killed have been identified as TBA president Rev V Sitlhou, Rev V Kaigoulun, and Pastor Paogoulen. Rev Sitlhou was leading the team, which also included Rev SM Haopu, Rev Hekai Simte, Rev Paothang, and driver Goumang. Four others were injured in the incident.
Following the killings, Thadou organisations announced a “total shutdown” in Sadar Hills of Kangpokpi district in protest. Meanwhile, unverified social media reports also suggested abductions of individuals from both Kuki and Naga communities, though these claims have not been independently confirmed.
The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) condemned the “cold-blooded” ambush, alleging that it was carried out by the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) in collusion with the Zeliangrong United Front.
“This was not an incident or unfortunate encounter. This was a premeditated act of terrorism…” KOHUR said in a statement.
The organisation further stated that the victims were part of a peace initiative and had recently been involved in convening a consultation in Nagaland under the auspices of the Nagaland Christian Forum, which it described as “a fragile but vital initiative that the NSCN-IM has now answered with bullets.”
It also said the slain church leaders were not symbols of resistance but of reconciliation, adding that they had been working toward dialogue between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities despite significant personal risk.
There have been a series of violent incidents involving Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities in parts of Manipur, particularly in Ukhrul district, since February this year. Several people have been killed and houses have been set on fire during these clashes.
The United Christian Forum of North East India expressed grief over the killings, calling the victims innocent servants of God.
“This brutal and inhuman act of violence has claimed the lives of innocent servants of God who dedicated their lives to peace, service, and the spiritual upliftment of their communities,” the forum said.
It further noted that the church leaders were “not only spiritual shepherds but also pillars of hope, reconciliation, and moral guidance in a region long scarred by conflict.”