UN report praises India’s stricter measures to curb illegal sand mining

NEW DELHI: A latest report from the UN Environment Programme commended India for its initiatives to combat illegal sand mining, highlighting the implementation of stricter and smarter regulations.

The report noted that the Government of India’s policies promote better control over how sand is extracted from rivers and other sources while also preserving river ecology and supporting wildlife.

However, on a global scale, unchecked sand extraction has created a significant issue: we are extracting sand faster than it can replenish, threatening sustainable sand supplies and river ecosystems.

In its report titled “Sand and Sustainability: An Essential Resource for Nature and Development,” UNEP emphasized the strength of India's laws regulating sand mining.

India’s policies encourage the use of manufactured sand in construction projects to alleviate pressure on river sources. Additionally, authorities are adopting advanced technology for real-time monitoring to curb illegal mining. Local authorities routinely check and map the availability of sand and the amount being mined.

The report stated, “India has strengthened governance through the updated Sand Mining Policy (2024) and Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines (2020) by expanding the use of district-level surveys, replenishment studies, and real-time monitoring, while also promoting the use of manufactured sand in public projects.”

The report also highlighted the conservation of India's gharial (Gavialis gangeticus), a critically endangered river crocodilian. It emphasized that maintaining natural sand dynamics in rivers is crucial for effective gharial conservation, as gharials rely on sandy riverbanks for nesting and sandbanks for basking and resting, which are vital for thermoregulation and juvenile survival.

Furthermore, the report pointed out that the surging global demand for sand is jeopardizing sustainable supply, subsequently threatening ecosystems and livelihoods. It distinguished between "dead" sand, primarily used for infrastructure, and "alive" sand, which provides natural services.