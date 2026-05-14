Four passengers charred to death after luxury bus rams into tanker in Gujarat

Four passengers were charred to death and 10 others sustained burn injuries after a private luxury bus rammed into an asphalt-laden tanker and caught fire in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident took place around 1.30 am near Sangani village on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway, Deputy Superintendent of Police SS Bhadoriya said.

The bus was travelling from Ahmedabad to Rajkot when it collided with the tanker moving ahead of it near Chotila. The impact triggered a massive fire in the bus.

There were around 40 passengers on board, several of whom were rescued from the burning vehicle, Bhadoriya said.

"Four passengers were burnt alive in the collision between the private bus and the tanker filled with asphalt," Deputy Collector HT Makwana said.

According to police, 10 persons suffered injuries in the incident. The injured were shifted to Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent to Chotila Referral Hospital for postmortem, Makwana said.

Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and later brought the blaze under control.

(With inputs from PTI)