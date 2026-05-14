MoS Jitendra Singh says SHANTI Act rules to be rolled out in coming weeks, months

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh said the rules under the proposed SHANTI Act are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks or months, while underscoring the need for stronger industry participation to boost India’s research and innovation ecosystem.

Addressing the 'First agreement signing with ETEs and first fund release to ETEs under RDI Scheme by Technology Development Board Second Level Fund Manager (SLFM) event', the Union minister said the government was now moving towards a model where industry would play a larger role in shaping research priorities and innovation funding.

"The next milestone is going to be a few weeks or a few months later when the SHANTI Act rules are rolled out," Singh said. "Again, we will need a similar kind of enthusiasm in the industry."

The SHANTI Act introduces critical amendments designed to expand private and foreign participation in India's nuclear power sector; clarify the liability framework for nuclear operators; operationalize the long-standing potential of the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, among others

India aims to produce 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047, against the current 8-9 GW and the SHANTI Act will help India achieve this target.

The government had already started engaging industry stakeholders more directly in policy formulation and innovation planning, the minister noted.

"In fact, I went to the extent of saying that you allow the industry, the liberty, the freedom to map out for us what do they expect from us."

Singh said the government was trying to move away from older approaches where industry participation was sought only after projects neared completion.