NC joins hands with Congress to move no-confidence motion against its Kargil Hill Council CEC

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Asgar Karbalai said as per the agreement, NC got the first term with CEC and two executive councilors while Congress got two executive councilors.

“The NC’s tenure ended on April 18 and power should have been transferred to Congress. However, CEC has refused to resign,” he said.

According to Karbalai, both parties had urged him to resign, but after he refused, the Congress and NC decided to move a no-confidence motion against him.

“11 councillors from Congress and 5 from NC have signed the no confidence motion and it will be handed over to DC for holding of no confidence motion,” he added.

Karbalai, however, asserted that the coalition between NC and Congress is intact and “we will strengthen this alliance not only for the 2028 Kargil Hill Council polls but for the 2029 parliamentary election as well”.

The Ladakh MP and NC leader said they are trying to convince CEC Akhoon to resign on his own.

Speaking top TNIE, Kargil Hill Council CEC Mohammad Jaffar Akhoon said that he won’t step down as things have changed a lot since 2023 when the elections to the council were held.

"In his tenure five more districts have been added in Ladakh including two in Kargil. If he resigns the Kargil hill council will be abolished and the developmental works in the district will come to an end. I don’t want this to happen and am not resigning for this reason,” Akhoon said expressing his confidence that he would defeat the no confidence motion.