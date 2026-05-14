'No service losing relevance' in theatre push, says CDS Gen Chauhan; mindset biggest hurdle

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, on Thursday said fears over any service losing relevance under India’s proposed theatre command structure were misplaced, asserting that the biggest challenge in pursuing military integration reforms was changing entrenched mindsets within the three services.

“Structural change is not a challenge. The challenge was always about changing mindsets,” he said at a fireside chat organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) in the capital.

“No one is reducing the relevance of a particular service, but things have to be done together,” the CDS said, while acknowledging that “protectionism” and resistance among services were natural during such large-scale reforms.

The CDS said he personally addressed nearly 90 to 100 talks at military institutions, reaching mid-level officers, to build acceptance for the joint warfighting concept. “When people understand that we are preparing for future wars of multi-domain character, they realise everyone will have to work together,” he said.

The Army and Navy have publicly backed the move, describing greater jointness and theaterisation as “inevitable” for future warfare. The Indian Air Force, however, has raised concerns over the geographic segmentation of air power, particularly given its limited fighter strength of 29 squadrons.

It is learnt that one proposal under discussion involves retaining limited high-value assets such as Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), aerial refuellers and electronic warfare aircraft under centralised national control at Air Headquarters in New Delhi, rather than parcelling them out to individual theatre commands.