Plea on murders of BJP workers to be heard: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear plea concerning the alleged murder of three BJP workers in West Bengal after the 2018 local bodies elections, in July.

“What remains in this matter now?” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi asked senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who had filed the plea in 2018 and was also appearing for the brother of one of the deceased. Bhatia referred to the change in circumstances in the state.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Bhatia requested the court to list the plea in July to enable him to seek further instructions. “You should take a proactive step in ensuring that things move in the right direction,” the bench observed. Earlier, on February 17, the court had asked the petitioner why the Calcutta High Court had not been approached.