‘Shocked beyond words’: Jharkhand HC orders fresh probes into 262 custodial death cases

RANCHI: In a landmark judgement on custodial deaths and constitutional accountability, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday ordered fresh judicial inquiries into 262 custodial death cases.

The court observed that investigations conducted by Executive Magistrates instead of Judicial Magistrates violated the mandatory provisions under Section 176(1-A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 196(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The direction was passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Md Mumtaz Ansari over alleged lapses in compliance with custodial death investigation procedures across Jharkhand.

Shocked by over 427 custodial deaths, the court flagged massive violations of mandatory judicial inquiries.

“On a perusal of this data, this Court is shocked beyond words. While the respondents claim that magisterial inquiries were conducted in all 427 cases, their own figures reveal either a fundamental misunderstanding or a total disregard for the law. This Court fails to comprehend how the respondents can, under oath, state that they have complied with the mandates of Section 176 of the CrPC or Section 196 of the BNSS in letter and spirit,” stated the court in its order.

According to the court, the figure, or at least the disclosed figure of 427 custodial deaths between 2018 and 2016, is alarming.