Two arrested in Jalandhar BSF headquarters blast case; probe links Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti

Two alleged accused, including one from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested by Punjab Police in connection with the recent bomb blast outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar, with investigators also probing the alleged role of Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti.

The arrested accused have been identified as Umar Deen, a taxi driver residing in Zirakpur near Chandigarh, and Anil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Police sources said both were involved in planting the improvised explosive device (IED), carrying out a recce of the area, and triggering the blast.

Their links with other accused are under investigation. Officials said the alleged mastermind behind the attack is Shahzad Bhatti, and efforts are underway to trace others involved in the supply chain of explosives.

According to sources, the accused allegedly procured explosives from an individual in a border area, and a search is on to identify and arrest the supplier.