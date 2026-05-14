Uttarakhand Special Task Force arrests Noida man for siphoning Rs 25.9 lakh via fake insurance scheme

DEHRADUN: In a major crackdown on financial fraud, the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a 21-year-old man from Noida for his alleged involvement in a sophisticated cyber swindle targeting dormant insurance policyholders.

The accused, identified as Suraj, a resident of Sector-31, Nithari, Noida, was arrested following an intensive investigation into a multi-lakh rupee fraud reported at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Dehradun.

The investigation was launched after a Patel Nagar resident filed a formal complaint.

The victim reported holding three PNB MetLife insurance policies, which had remained inactive for the past two years due to missed premium payments.

In October 2025, the victim received a call from an individual posing as an official from the insurance company.

The caller promised to revive the lapsed policies and offered lucrative returns, eventually connecting the victim to an accomplice posing as a "head clerk."