80-year-old woman led ‘elderly gang’ busted for Rs 7 lakh jewellery heist in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In a startling case that has left local law enforcement and residents stunned, a jewellery theft at a shop in Doiwala, located 20 kilometres from the state capital, has revealed an interstate criminal operation led by an 80 year old woman.
The local police, investigating the theft at Kanchan Jewellers, identified an interstate syndicate composed of senior citizens from Maharashtra.
Exploiting their age to deflect suspicion, the group orchestrated the theft of gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 7 lakh before being apprehended while attempting to flee the state.
"This gang specifically used their age as a shield," said a police source involved in the investigation. "Because they were elderly, shopkeepers naturally lowered their guard, never suspecting them of being capable of such a crime."
The incident occurred on May 8, when the suspects entered the shop under the guise of customers. According to the shop owner, Surendra Kumar Kakkar, the group distracted him with elaborate bargaining tactics while accomplices discreetly pocketed six gold chains. Following the owner's complaint, a case was registered at the Doiwala Kotwali police station on May 9.
Under the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun, a specialised team was formed to track the suspects. Using CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the police identified the accused.
On Wednesday, acting on a tip off, officers intercepted the group at Harrawala railway station just as they were allegedly preparing to board a train back to Maharashtra.
All six members of the interstate ‘elderly gang’ were taken into custody, and the stolen property was recovered in its entirety.
During interrogation, the suspects allegedly revealed a sophisticated strategy. The gang members divided roles, with some engaging the shopkeeper in confusing conversations about prices and designs to create a diversion, while others allegedly used the opportunity to commit the theft.
The gang, led by 80 year old Vimal, wife of Rajendra Jadhav, had reportedly targeted other shops in Dehradun but were unsuccessful due to the vigilance of shopkeepers. The accused have also reportedly confessed to similar crimes in other states.
The arrested individuals include Pandurang (76) from Raigad, Vasudev Namdev Shinde (57) from Thane, Satish Namdev Shinde (39) from Thane, Manish Manohar More (46) from Thane, Mangesh Surve (34) from Raigad, and the alleged ringleader Vimal (80) from Satara.
SSP Parmendra Dobhal stated that the investigation remains ongoing.
"Under our 'Operation Prahar,' we are committed to dismantling the networks of criminals operating in the region," Dobhal noted.
The suspects are now being processed as the investigation into their alleged criminal history across other states continues.