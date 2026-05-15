80-year-old woman led ‘elderly gang’ busted for Rs 7 lakh jewellery heist in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In a startling case that has left local law enforcement and residents stunned, a jewellery theft at a shop in Doiwala, located 20 kilometres from the state capital, has revealed an interstate criminal operation led by an 80 year old woman.

The local police, investigating the theft at Kanchan Jewellers, identified an interstate syndicate composed of senior citizens from Maharashtra.

Exploiting their age to deflect suspicion, the group orchestrated the theft of gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 7 lakh before being apprehended while attempting to flee the state.

"This gang specifically used their age as a shield," said a police source involved in the investigation. "Because they were elderly, shopkeepers naturally lowered their guard, never suspecting them of being capable of such a crime."

The incident occurred on May 8, when the suspects entered the shop under the guise of customers. According to the shop owner, Surendra Kumar Kakkar, the group distracted him with elaborate bargaining tactics while accomplices discreetly pocketed six gold chains. Following the owner's complaint, a case was registered at the Doiwala Kotwali police station on May 9.