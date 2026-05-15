BJP eyes strong regional roots, hard Hindutva line among new leaders

NEW DELHI: BJP increasingly appears to favour leaders with strong regional roots and a hardline Hindutva orientation. Over the past five years, the rise of assertive regional figures has helped address concerns within the party over a possible future leadership vacuum in key states such as West Bengal and Bihar.

This trend arguably began with Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP projected a leader closely associated with aggressive Hindutva politics. Since then, the party has increasingly relied on figures such as Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal, Samrat Choudhary in Bihar and Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam.

Mohan Charan Majhi in Odisha and Samrat Choudhary are among the newer entrants to what observers describe as the BJP’s club of firebrand Hindutva politicians.

Party insiders regard Yogi Adityanath, Suvendu Adhikari and Himanta Biswa Sarma as uncompromising proponents of Hindutva politics, while Devendra Fadnavis has cultivated the image of a calm yet sharp strategist skilled in electoral management and negotiation.