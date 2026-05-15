BJP man ‘cracked’ NEET last year too

JAIPUR/MUMBAI: The probe into the NEET paper leak has now expanded beyond the current examination cycle. Fresh revelations confirmed that three members of the family of key accused and BJP worker Dinesh Binwal had secured medical admissions last year too. Rajasthan police said the 2025 NEET examination is under scrutiny too.

On Thursday, the CBI secured transit remand for the five main accused: Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Dinesh Binwal, his brother Mangilal, Mangilal’s son Vikas, and Haryana resident Yash Yadav. All five were taken to Delhi for interrogation.

The CBI has learned that three daughters from the family of Dinesh and Mangilal — Palak, Sonia and Prakriti — had qualified NEET last year. They are now under probe.

The probe further revealed that Vikas and Yash Yadav studied together at a coaching institute in Sikar. During Diwali last year, Yash allegedly told Vikas and Mangilal that he could arrange the NEET question paper before the exam.

Investigators found that multiple copies of the paper were printed at a press in Nashik, after which they were circulated across several states. In Maharashtra, CBI arrested two more: Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar and Manisha Waghmare from Pune.

Manisha received money from 21 bank accounts ahead of the May 3 exam. In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, a 21-year-old NEET aspirant hanged himself over the cancellation of the exam.