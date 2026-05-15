CBI arrests Pune chemistry lecturer alleged to be NEET-UG paper leak 'kingpin'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has arrested the alleged kingpin behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case ,Professor P V Kulkarni, a chemistry domain expert from Latur who was part of the panel involved in setting NEET question papers for several years.

Kulkarni was arrested from his residence in Pune.

According to the CBI, Kulkarni was associated with the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and had access to the NEET-UG 2026 question papers. The agency alleged that he used that access to conduct special coaching classes at his residence, where questions and answers from the exam were allegedly shared in advance.

The CBI said that during the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni allegedly mobilised students with the help of another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested by the agency on May 14.