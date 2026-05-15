Fresh steps on saving fuel, cabinet rejig top agenda of PM Modi’s May 21 meeting

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle, PM Narendra Modi may chair a meeting of the council of ministers on May 21. The meeting comes at a time when the government is pushing austerity measures keeping in mind the West Asia crisis. The meeting also comes after the BJP’s spectacular show in West Bengal polls.

According to sources, the PM may also issue fresh directions to ministers on matters, including austerity measures for fuel conservation and efficient resource management.

Modi is expected to review the evolving geopolitical situation and assess its possible implications, especially in the energy and fuel sectors. Rising global tensions and their potential impact on fuel supplies and prices are likely to be discussed.

There is a buzz that the PM may use the occasion to discuss a cabinet reshuffle. According to sources, senior ministers, especially those in the 65-70 age bracket, may be entrusted with organisational roles. Some of them may mentor the younger generation of the leadership.

The PM is likley to issue additional guidelines to ministers on a range of issues. The meeting is being closely watched both for its administrative significance and for political indications it may offer regarding a possible reshuffle.

Key sectors

The meeting is significant amid the government’s efforts to streamline and stabilise key sectors, specially energy preparedness and related policy steps.

New faces in cabinet?

The meet could focus on bringing a refreshed team with the induction of several new faces into the Union council of ministers.