Ghulam Ahmad Mir calls for broader policy to tackle substance abuse in J&K

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday voiced concern over the rising incidence of substance abuse in Jammu and Kashmir and called for a wider, more comprehensive public policy response to protect young people.

His remarks came amid an ongoing crackdown by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which on Thursday reported that 806 individuals had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act between April 11 and May 13. The police also said properties valued at Rs 41.85 crore had been attached and demolished as part of the anti-drug drive initiated under the administration of Manoj Sinha.

Welcoming the enforcement action, Mir said the problem of addiction in the Union Territory cannot be addressed through selective measures alone. He stressed the need for a broader, sustained policy framework to curb substance abuse and prevent social and moral deterioration, particularly among the youth.

He further highlighted what he described as the growing public health concern of alcohol addiction among young people, arguing that it should receive attention equal to that given to narcotics. Referring to discussions around regulating liquor outlets, he said calls from sections of society for phased restrictions warranted careful consideration by the government.

Citing examples from other states, Mir pointed to prohibition policies in Bihar and Gujarat, and said Tamil Nadu had also reduced liquor outlets, particularly in sensitive areas such as those near schools, religious places, and densely populated neighbourhoods, in response to public sentiment.