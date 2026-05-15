Guwahati Diary: Northeast Frontier Railway strengthens monsoon safety steps

‘Beef eater’ jibe deepens, Kunki’s mom calls out CM

Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, mother of AJP’s Guwahati Central candidate Kunki Chowdhury, has threatened to file a defamation suit against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the “beef eater” jibe during the poll campaign. In an open letter to Sarma, she identified herself as a “Hindu by birth and culture, and not by politics”. She stated in the letter, “Without knowing anything about me or my life, my food habits, my culture, my religion, my ideology or perhaps even me as a person, you called me a “beef eater”, a non-Sanatani, an anti-India Communist and the works! All because you had a narrative to build and an election to win.”