Modi says India ready to help bring peace in West Asia during UAE talks; energy, defence ties expanded

India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the two sides signed a series of agreements to strengthen strategic cooperation in energy, defence and other key sectors.
The Modi–Al Nahyan meeting took place shortly after the Prime Minister landed in the Gulf nation in the first leg of his five-nation tour, which also includes visits to four European countries.
“We condemned the attacks on the UAE,” Modi said in his opening remarks during the meeting with the UAE leader.
The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has faced Iranian strikes amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict involving Iran.
“The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable,” Modi said, adding that “the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy.”
Highlighting the global impact of the West Asia conflict, the Prime Minister said: “India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia.”
During the meeting, India and the UAE signed several agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in energy security and strategic sectors.
The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL), a public sector company responsible for maintaining India’s strategic oil reserves, signed a deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on “strategic collaboration”, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The arrangement is aimed at strengthening India’s energy security, enhancing petroleum reserves, and exploring cooperation in LNG and LPG storage facilities.
Another agreement was signed for long-term cooperation in LPG supply, intended to support economic stability and strengthen energy partnership, the MEA said.
Given ongoing tensions in West Asia and concerns over potential disruptions to crude oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India’s energy imports, energy security is expected to be a major focus of discussions.
India and the UAE also signed a framework for a strategic defence partnership aimed at boosting defence industrial collaboration, innovation, technology sharing and regional security, the MEA added.
According to the MEA, discussions also covered “energy, trade and investment, blue economy, technology including fintech, defence and people-to-people ties among others.” Both sides also exchanged views on developments in West Asia and other global issues.
Additional agreements were signed in shipping and advanced technology sectors.
Modi was received at the airport by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underlining the importance attached to the visit. He was also accorded a guard of honour, while his aircraft was escorted by UAE military jets in a special gesture.
In a post on social media, Modi thanked the UAE President for his “gracious gesture” in receiving him at Abu Dhabi airport, and said: “I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, supply chains, and more.”
During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Modi is also expected to hold talks focused on the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the evolving situation in West Asia, with energy security likely to be a central theme.
The visit comes amid widening differences among Gulf powers over oil production policies, the Strait of Hormuz blockade and regional alignments involving Israel and Iran.
The shifting geopolitical dynamics in West Asia — increasingly shaped by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iran — have added complexity to India’s diplomatic and strategic considerations in the region.
The UAE’s recent decision to exit the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has also drawn attention, with analysts viewing it as a sign of emerging strains within the oil producers’ bloc and Abu Dhabi’s attempt to pursue a more independent energy strategy.
After concluding the UAE leg, Modi will travel to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy for talks aimed at boosting cooperation in trade, technology, investment and green transition initiatives.
(With inputs from PTI)