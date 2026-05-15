Modi says India ready to help bring peace in West Asia during UAE talks; energy, defence ties expanded

India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the two sides signed a series of agreements to strengthen strategic cooperation in energy, defence and other key sectors.

The Modi–Al Nahyan meeting took place shortly after the Prime Minister landed in the Gulf nation in the first leg of his five-nation tour, which also includes visits to four European countries.

“We condemned the attacks on the UAE,” Modi said in his opening remarks during the meeting with the UAE leader.

The UAE, which hosts a prominent US military base, has faced Iranian strikes amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict involving Iran.

“The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable,” Modi said, adding that “the way UAE has handled the current situation with restraint is praiseworthy.”