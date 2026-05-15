India, UAE ink major energy, defence and trade deals; Abu Dhabi commits USD 5 billion investment

India and the UAE on Friday signed a series of major agreements in the areas of energy, defence, trade, shipping and advanced technology, while Abu Dhabi also announced investments worth USD 5 billion in India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Gulf nation.

The agreements were finalised during Modi’s talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the first stop of the prime minister’s five-nation tour.

A key agreement signed between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) aims to strengthen India’s energy security through strategic collaboration on petroleum reserves and possible cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facilities.

According to an official statement, the agreement will increase the UAE’s participation in India’s strategic petroleum reserves to 30 million barrels and support the creation of strategic gas reserves in the country.

The two sides also signed a separate long-term LPG supply agreement to ensure stable availability of cooking gas widely used in India.

India and the UAE further inked a framework agreement for a strategic defence partnership focused on defence industrial collaboration, technology sharing, innovation and regional security cooperation.

“The two sides have agreed on deepening defence industrial collaboration and cooperation on innovation and advanced technology, training, exercises, maritime security, cyber defence, secure communications and information exchange,” an official statement said.