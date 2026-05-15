Kejriwal promises free electricity, medical insurance, aid for women if AAP wins Goa polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday promised free electricity, an elaborate medical insurance scheme and monthly financial aid to women if his party wins the Goa assembly polls scheduled for next year.

Addressing a workers' meeting at Velim in south Goa in the presence of Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena and the party's Goa unit chief Valmiki Naik, he said everyone has to think about themselves and there is nothing wrong in being selfish.

"AAP has rolled out several people-oriented schemes, which would be introduced in Goa if we win. I am giving you three major assurances. We have implemented them in Punjab," Kejriwal said.

"Domestic electricity is free in Punjab. We are giving free electricity up to 300 units per household per month. This will be implemented in Goa too. A medical insurance scheme providing cover of Rs 10 lakh per household, which is in place in Punjab, will be implemented in Goa," he added.

The Goa government's Deen Dayal Swasth Seva Yojna (DDSSY) is a restricted one and has "exclusion criteria", he alleged.

There are many diseases which are not covered under DDSSY scheme, Kejriwal claimed.

"The medical insurance that we have introduced in Punjab does not exclude anyone, or any disease. Everyone is eligible for the medical insurance scheme and every disease is covered. We will also introduce a scheme providing Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age," he said.

Kejriwal also said smart electricity meters should not be introduced in Goa if people are opposed to them.

"Democracy should prevail. But they (BJP) do not believe in democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he does even want your votes. That is why they have changed the voting list. The BJP is finishing democracy," Kejriwal claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)