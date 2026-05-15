Kiren Rijiju flags 'very serious' concerns over Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips, seeks funding disclosure

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday described questions raised over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips and their funding as “very serious”, and urged the Leader of Opposition to disclose details of his overseas visits to the concerned authorities to avoid possible legal action.

The remarks came a day after the BJP questioned Gandhi’s foreign travel expenses and sought details of the source of funding, alleging a mismatch between his declared income and expenditure on foreign visits.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Gandhi had undertaken 54 foreign trips over the last 22 years, incurring a cumulative expenditure of around Rs 60 crore.

Patra alleged that Gandhi’s annual income disclosed in election affidavits over the past decade totalled around Rs 11 crore, raising questions over the funding of the trips.

Commenting on the issue, Rijiju said the concerns raised over Gandhi’s foreign visits were “very serious”.

“My request to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party is that (you) please follow the rules and provide the requisite information to the authorities… Tomorrow, if anything happens, if some actions are initiated, then the government should not be blamed for targeting Rahulji,” the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs told reporters.