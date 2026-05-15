Manipur releases 28 Naga, Kuki civilians after abduction linked to church leader killings

GUWAHATI: In a significant development following recent violence in Manipur, 28 Naga and Kuki civilians who were held captive by different groups after the killing of three church leaders have been released on Friday.

Local media reports said that two to three others were released on Thursday. The official figure, however, stands at 28. It was learnt that of the 28 individuals released, 14 were Nagas and 14 were Kukis.

The Manipur government said that in the aftermath of the killings, several civilians belonging to different communities were detained near Leilon Vaiphei and Saparmeina villages in Kangpokpi district and in Senapati district.

In another incident, unknown gunmen allegedly killed a man from the Naga community and injured his wife and their driver in Noney district.

“The government sprang into action. The public leaders and all security forces made concerted efforts to trace these persons and get them released. As a result of the joint efforts of the administration, security forces, public leaders and civil society organisations, a majority of the detained civilians, 28 in numbers, belonging to different communities, have been safely released,” the state government said in a statement on Friday.