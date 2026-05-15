Manipur releases 28 Naga, Kuki civilians after abduction linked to church leader killings

GUWAHATI: In a significant development following recent violence in Manipur, 28 Naga and Kuki civilians who were held captive by different groups after the killing of three church leaders have been released on Friday.
Local media reports said that two to three others were released on Thursday. The official figure, however, stands at 28. It was learnt that of the 28 individuals released, 14 were Nagas and 14 were Kukis.
The Manipur government said that in the aftermath of the killings, several civilians belonging to different communities were detained near Leilon Vaiphei and Saparmeina villages in Kangpokpi district and in Senapati district.
In another incident, unknown gunmen allegedly killed a man from the Naga community and injured his wife and their driver in Noney district.
“The government sprang into action. The public leaders and all security forces made concerted efforts to trace these persons and get them released. As a result of the joint efforts of the administration, security forces, public leaders and civil society organisations, a majority of the detained civilians, 28 in numbers, belonging to different communities, have been safely released,” the state government said in a statement on Friday.
The statement further stated that all-out efforts were continuing to secure the safe release of the remaining individuals.
The government requested the public to cooperate with the administration and security forces in maintaining peace and ensuring the safe release of those still missing.
Two days ago, state home minister Govindas Konthoujam stated that over 38 people from both communities were held captive.
On May 13, suspected militants ambushed vehicles carrying a team of church leaders in Kangpokpi district, killing three of them and injuring four others.
Those who lost their lives were Thadou Baptist Association India president Rev Dr Vumthang Sitlhou, its finance secretary Rev Kaigoulun Lhouvum, and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou.
Meanwhile, the Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) clarified that the church leaders killed and injured in the May 13 incident “were ethnically Thadou, not Kuki.”
“References portraying them otherwise are inaccurate and deeply offensive, whether arising from ignorance, misinformation, or deliberate provocation. These leaders lived their lives proudly as Thadou until their final breath. Misidentifying them in death as Kuki, rather than acknowledging their true ethnic identity as Thadou, adds further pain to a grieving community,” TIM said in a statement.