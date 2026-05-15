NIA seeks cancellation of bail granted to Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao in Elgar Parishad case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday moved an application before a special court here seeking cancellation of bail granted to activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao in the Elgar Parishad–Maoist links case, alleging violation of bail conditions.

Bharadwaj was granted bail on technical grounds in 2021, while Rao was released from prison a year later.

At the time of granting bail, the court had imposed several conditions on both accused, including restrictions on leaving Mumbai without permission of the court, surrendering their passports to the NIA, and a direction not to speak to the media about the case.

The NIA has sought cancellation of bail primarily on the ground that the two attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club on January 19 this year, which it says amounts to a violation of bail conditions.

Two days after the event, the Press Club suspended three of its members.

The court has sought responses from both accused, and the matter is scheduled for hearing on May 22.

The case pertains to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence the following day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of Pune.

The Pune police, which initially investigated the case, alleged that the conclave was organised by individuals with alleged Maoist links. An FIR was registered on January 8, 2018, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The investigation was later taken over by the NIA, which has arrested more than a dozen activists and academicians in the case. Most of the accused are currently out on bail.